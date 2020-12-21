Centerpointe church uses Christmas service funds to help community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Christmas around the corner, a local church is taking a new approach to the Christmas service.

Centerpointe Church in Bowling Green typically goes all out for Christmas, but this year, with COVID-19 restrictions, Pastor David Holmes said their priority was protecting the congregation.

The seats were socially distanced and masks were encouraged. Pastor Holmes said they decided the Christmas service would be like any other so they could use those funds for something better.

”Most years, we go above and beyond with decorating and the production of the service but this year we focused a lot more on just helping people in our community,” explains Pastor Holmes.

The pastor says they started an initiative called “Hope for the Holidays” to help those who were struggling. Some of the good deeds included rental assistance for those about to lose their home and Christmas gifts for families that couldn’t afford them.

”We’ve actually just said, you know what, Christmas is on us this year. We’re taking care of all of it. We’ve got the groceries for a month and everything on all of your kids’ lists is taken care of. We’re getting it all. And just to see the excitement and it just brings a sense of hope back to people who have been missing that hope,” says the pastor’s wife, Kristen Holmes.

You can visit the church’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.