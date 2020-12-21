Advertisement

Centerpointe church uses Christmas service funds to help community

Young churchgoer poses at the Christmas setup.
Young churchgoer poses at the Christmas setup.(none)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Christmas around the corner, a local church is taking a new approach to the Christmas service.

Centerpointe Church in Bowling Green typically goes all out for Christmas, but this year, with COVID-19 restrictions, Pastor David Holmes said their priority was protecting the congregation.

The seats were socially distanced and masks were encouraged. Pastor Holmes said they decided the Christmas service would be like any other so they could use those funds for something better.

”Most years, we go above and beyond with decorating and the production of the service but this year we focused a lot more on just helping people in our community,” explains Pastor Holmes.

Posted by CenterPointe Church BG on Sunday, December 20, 2020

The pastor says they started an initiative called “Hope for the Holidays” to help those who were struggling. Some of the good deeds included rental assistance for those about to lose their home and Christmas gifts for families that couldn’t afford them.

”We’ve actually just said, you know what, Christmas is on us this year. We’re taking care of all of it. We’ve got the groceries for a month and everything on all of your kids’ lists is taken care of. We’re getting it all. And just to see the excitement and it just brings a sense of hope back to people who have been missing that hope,” says the pastor’s wife, Kristen Holmes.

You can visit the church’s website here.

Posted by CenterPointe Church BG on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: Number of COVID-19 cases declines for second week in a row
Shots fired in Simpson County

Latest News

Karika Nelson loads Christmas meals into a container.
BG Freedom Walkers gives Christmas gifts and meals to the community
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near
Warmer temperatures on the way!
More sunshine and mild temps before Christmas
Rural Med Center Health facilities to receive Moderna vaccine on Monday