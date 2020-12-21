Advertisement

CVS Health to administer Covid 19 vaccines in 336 long-term care facilities in Kentucky

By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

Out of the 40,000 facilities, 336 of them will be in Kentucky.

There will be 11 other states whose care facilities will receive the vaccine.

Those states are: Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont.

36 other states will start receiving the vaccine through CVS Health on December 28.

