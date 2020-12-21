Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Connie Smith, the CEO at Med Center Health, tweeting some sad news on Monday, asking for prayers.

Smith says the Emergency Department team lost one of their own to COVID-19.

Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years.

Smith also says he will forever be remembered as a health care hero.

Please join me in prayers of support for our Emergency Department team following the loss of one of their own to COVID-19. Dr. Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his @MedCenterHealth colleagues and teammates for nearly 17 yrs & will forever be remembered as a healthcare hero. — Connie Smith (@ConnieSmithCEO) December 21, 2020

