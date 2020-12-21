First day of winter, but feels far from it!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and mild weekend in south-central Kentucky, we start the day off with areas of patchy dense fog and cloud cover. But that will quickly change as breezy warm winds will clear us out and really warm us up!

You may want to lock down those trash bins and also the Christmas/Holiday decorations as winds could gust up to 35 mph today! (WBKO)

With the moisture we had over the weekend, areas of patchy dense fog had developed late Sunday night into early Monday morning. However, winds from the southwest began to increase early Monday morning and allowed for the low-level moisture to lift and move to the northeast, effectively clearing most of the fog that we had. Mid level clouds will still stick around past sunrise and leave around midday as southwest winds continue to push dry and warm conditions to the Ohio Valley region. High will be in the mid-to-low 50s as winds will be between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times! Tie down the Holiday decorations and trash bins as they could blow in the neighbor’s yard under these conditions.

Today is also the Winter Solstice, or the shortest day of the year. The peak of the solstice occurred at 4:02 this morning, so from here on out, we will see daylight increasing in the northern hemisphere, including us! Keeping our eyes towards space, tonight is the peak of the “Great Occurrence,” which is also known as the “Christmas Star.” Turns out, it’s not even a star! It’s actually a very close alignment of Saturn and Jupiter’s orbit to where they line up overtop of one another from Earth’s perspective. It is also the closest they have been to Earth in this phenomena in over 600 years!! Albeit, this happens roughly every 20 years give or take a year. Conditions this evening couldn’t be more perfect for this too! Look to the southwest and west between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CST and you’ll see a bright object to the top right of where the sun had set. After 6:30 p.m. CST, you’ll no longer see it as it will set below the horizon. Conditions will also be clear and mild to view this so fit this in your schedule however possible! It will still be visible this week, although the brightness will lower throughout the week as the planets will be further apart from one another over time. Plus we will see clouds return to the region!

Tuesday will also see lots of sunshine, but a weak cold front will move through the region on Monday night and will not provide any moisture nor drastic temperature changes. Highs will only be a few degrees cooler at best compared to Monday and winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be mild ahead of a strong system that will begin to take shape and give us warmer and windy conditions for Wednesday! Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday as highs will push into the mid-to-upper 50s as winds from the south and southwest will be between 15-25 mph with gusts possibly as high as 45 mph. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon and evening in isolated nature. Overnight Wednesday into Christmas Eve (Thursday), rain showers will increase in coverage and intensity as the front moves through. Late in the night into early Christmas Eve, the precipitation will become a rain/snow mix. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the mid-to-upper 30s under cloudy skies and lingering rain/snow showers. Accumulations at this point are not looking likely with a warm ground in addition to the rain mixing in with it. By Christmas morning, skies will clear out as the coldest air of the new season will be upon us! Highs will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s as breezy northwest winds will keep things dry and cold. By the weekend after Christmas, highs will recover in the mid-to-low 40s with mainly dry conditions, though Sunday could see a stray shower develop in the afternoon as clouds increase in the region! As we get closer to the holidays, stay tuned to 13 News by watching us on the air, keeping up-to-date online, and follow us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we tweak the forecast as often as necessary so you know the accurate forecast first!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Clouds decreasing, becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. High 55. Low 34. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52. Low 38. Winds W at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing, becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. High 57. Low 32. Winds S at 16 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 74 (2013)

Record Low Today: -8 (1901)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 48)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 49

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-1.64″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.65″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

