Four arrested after Bowling Green armed robbery from July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple people have been arrested after a robbery in Bowling Green dating back to July 13 of this year.

According to police, three people knocked on the door of a residence on Smallhouse Road disguised as delivery drivers in July.

Officials say a woman who opened the door was met by a masked gunman. The man reportedly pushed the woman down and held a gun to her while the other two men removed a large safe.

Police add that the woman received an injury to her leg during the robbery, and video surveillance showed a white van leaving the driveway after the men loaded the safe into the back.

On December 15, Bowling Green Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Nicolas Enrique Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez, of Old Hickory, Tenn. for their involvement in the robbery.

On Monday, detectives arrested Jeffery M. and Patricia Weisman, of Bowling Green and charged them with complicity to the robbery.

Cruz-Palacios, Nunez and Jeffery Weisman are in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Patricia Weisman is being treated for an unrelated medical condition and will be taken to jail once she is released from the hospital.

The investigation is on-going and police cannot release the connection between the four people involved.

