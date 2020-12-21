Advertisement

Four arrested after Bowling Green armed robbery from July

Multiple arrested in BG robbery
Multiple arrested in BG robbery(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple people have been arrested after a robbery in Bowling Green dating back to July 13 of this year.

According to police, three people knocked on the door of a residence on Smallhouse Road disguised as delivery drivers in July.

Officials say a woman who opened the door was met by a masked gunman. The man reportedly pushed the woman down and held a gun to her while the other two men removed a large safe.

Police add that the woman received an injury to her leg during the robbery, and video surveillance showed a white van leaving the driveway after the men loaded the safe into the back.

On December 15, Bowling Green Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Nicolas Enrique Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez, of Old Hickory, Tenn. for their involvement in the robbery.

On Monday, detectives arrested Jeffery M. and Patricia Weisman, of Bowling Green and charged them with complicity to the robbery.

Cruz-Palacios, Nunez and Jeffery Weisman are in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Patricia Weisman is being treated for an unrelated medical condition and will be taken to jail once she is released from the hospital.

The investigation is on-going and police cannot release the connection between the four people involved.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near

Latest News

Reservoir Skilled Nursing Facility receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Fully vaccinated facilities, community spread to determine visiation policy
Residents at long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine, other wait.
Ky. long-term care facilities receive vaccine, others waiting another week
Financial consultant Tony Walker recommends looking at what tax deductions you can get.
How to end your year on a financial high note
Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years...
Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19