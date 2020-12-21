Fully vaccinated facilities, community spread to determine visiation policy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines arrived at a number of long-term care facilities in Kentucky on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear said the goal is to have all Kentucky residents and staff vaccinated by March.

Visitation at these long-term care facilities has been restricted for roughly nine months. The arrival of the vaccine doesn’t necessarily mean the facilities will open their doors.

There’s a three-week period between the first and second dose before a person is fully vaccinated.

Additionally, Governor Beshear said once a facility is fully vaccinated, they can look at easing visitation policies to an extent.

“It doesn’t mean that everything all at once. But certainly, the facility is better protected. At that point, we will have to continue to look at community spread and the level of it for amounts of visitation, but there’s no question that more visitation is coming,” Beshear told media on Monday.

State health care officials say there are about 20,000 long-term care residents and 5,000 in assisted living or personal care facilities in Kentucky.

