Green River District Health Department reports 90 additional COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department reported 90 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 90 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 35 in Henderson County, 4 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 4 in Webster County.

There have been 11,420 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,541 (75%), 50 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 589 (5%) have required hospitalization. There have been 203 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing and encourages anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

