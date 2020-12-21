How to end your year on a financial high note

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soon, we’ll all be sitting around our Christmas trees trading presents, but you might be worried how those gifts will affect your finances.

Financial consultant Tony Walker from Tony Walker Financial says it’s important to stick to a budget if you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19, and if you’ve already spent the money, Walker says this could be a good time to liquidate stocks with tax rates down.

”Some of the positives that have come out of the whole Covid crisis have been just to appreciate how quickly things can change and how quickly money can dry up. While I think it’s important to spend money on gifts and things like that, we’re going to have a renewed appreciation for spending time with one another,” Walker explains.

If you have extra cash you were thinking of investing in the stock market, Walker suggests using those funds to pay off any credit card debt from the holidays.

On the other hand, if you’re ending the year with extra funds, helping local charities could be a worthwhile investment. Walker says, if you have appreciated stock, you can donate it directly to a charity. By doing so, you get a tax write-off and the charity can sell the stock, tax-free to their organization.

”It’s a really good time to look at the property that you might have that is appreciated or property you don’t really need. You can deduct, usually, the fair market value. And obviously, these charities, a lot of them are in dire straights right now because of people not working and the donations for some of these charities are down this year.”

Walker says, the majority of the time, the money you gift to charities is 100% tax-deductible. Donations need to be made before December 31 to get a deduction for 2020.

Click here for a list of charities and non-profit organizations you can donate to.

