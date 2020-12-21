Advertisement

Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.(Source: USGS Summit Webcam)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

