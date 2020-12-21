Ky. long-term care facilities receive vaccine, others waiting another week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, a number of long-term care facilities received the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer it. However, some facilities say they won’t receive their shipment of the vaccine until next week.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, nursing homes will first receive the vaccine and then distribution will move to assisted living facilities.

Beshear added that facilities hit the hardest by the virus should have gotten precedence over others. He adds that this input was given to Walgreens and CVS, who have the federal contract for administering the vaccine, but the decision is ultimately up to them.

“I guarantee you there’s another facility that may be a week to two weeks behind that and, and this is going to be our challenge until we get the vaccine out for everybody who wants it,” said Beshear who is requesting patience.

