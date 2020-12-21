Local diner and pharmacy team up to give free Christmas meals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In another act of Christmas giving, one diner gave away free meals to the community.

Black Sheep Diner in Auburn paired up with Yates Pharmacy to come up with hundreds of Christmas meals. Scott Yates from Yates Pharmacy said they put the word out that anyone in the community could come and grab a free meal.

Within 30 minutes of opening, there was a line of cars down the street. Yates said they recognized a need they wanted to meet in the community.

”Well, David and Black Sheep here at black sheep diner have been doing this for a while. And I just heard about it and decided that I would love for our pharmacy and our family to be involved some,” explains Yates.

Thank you to Black Sheep Diner (and Shelia Scruggs of Auburn Fire Dept for delivering)! They worked hard today to feed the community and made sure that dispatch, deputies, and officers were included. Posted by Logan County ECC on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Yates Pharmacy helped pay for the meals, as well as brought along staff and family to help serve the meals. Yates says it was something he felt was important during Christmastime.

”As Christians, we’re called to serve and to help those in need period but especially with COVID-19 and just all that 2020 has brought about this year, again, it just hit our hearts deeply to want to give back and to serve our local community.”

The diner donated 520 meals to the community by the end of the day.

