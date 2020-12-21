Advertisement

Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police

Norman Graham
Norman Graham(Courier Journal)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A man exonerated in a 1980 murder has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky State Police investigators and local law enforcement.

Norman Graham says he was framed in the killing.

He alleges that police suppressed evidence that pointed to at least three other suspects.

The victim, 21-year-old Janice Kaye Williams, was found dead in a trailer in Todd County that was rented by Graham.

The suit names Todd County, a former sheriff and several Kentucky state troopers and supervisors.

Graham served nine years after being convicted of the killing but was freed and granted a new trial in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea

Latest News

This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Actor from Louisville shares career journey before landing Christmas movie Jingle Jangle
Local diner and pharmacy team up to give free Christmas meals
Local diner and pharmacy team up to give free Christmas meals
BG Freedom Walkers gives Christmas gifts and meals to the community
BG Freedom Walkers gives Christmas gifts and meals to the community
Gov. Beshear: First shipment of Moderna vaccines arrive, 1,765 new cases reported Sunday
Gov. Beshear: First shipment of Moderna vaccines arrive, 1,765 new cases reported Sunday