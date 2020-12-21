Advertisement

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.(McDonald's China)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea

Latest News

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
Norman Graham
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Actor from Louisville shares career journey before landing Christmas movie Jingle Jangle