More sunshine and mild temps before Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, clear skies will make conditions feel chilly, but some patchy fog is possible in the overnight hours. It will be chilly as lows will be in the upper 30s. Tomorrow, clouds will briefly dissolve to clear skies by the afternoon with a southerly breeze bringing mild temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday, looks to repeat Monday with highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday, a chance of showers is possible, but will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday, a cold front looks to make its way to the area with bitterly cold temperatures. It is possible to see rain mixed with snow on this system, but no snow accumulation is expected. High in the mid 30s and lows into the 20s. Christmas Day will be cold with mostly sunny skies. Highs are likely to be in the upper 20s while lows in the upper teens. Conditions are likely to warm up after Christmas day with highs in the upper 30s for Saturday extending to Sunday’s high of middle 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, low 34, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 54, low 41, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 57, low 32, winds S-14

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 67 (1949)

Record Low: -10 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-1.64″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53

