Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea

Latest News

CVS Health to administer vaccines to longterm care facilities
CVS Health to administer Covid 19 vaccines in 336 long-term care facilities in Kentucky
As coronavirus rages across the nation, so does food insecurity.
Hunger increases in US
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks
Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place in Warren County
Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place in Warren County
The "Great Conjunction" is this evening! Conditions couldn't be better for it in south-central...
Breezy and warm to start the holiday week!