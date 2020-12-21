Advertisement

Third annual Music for the Solstice with Warren County Public Library

By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To celebrate the beginning of Winter (Dec 21) the Warren County Public Library is hosting their third annual Music For the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration.

According to their Facebook post, it will be an evening of Celtic music and readings featuring Rebecca Baumbach on the fiddle and Skip Cleavinger on the Irish pipes and tin whistle.

Join us for the 3rd Annual Music for the Solstice Facebook premiere. Monday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Posted by Warren County Public Library on Sunday, December 20, 2020

The event will be streamed live on the Warren County Public Library’s Facebook page tonight at 6 PM.

