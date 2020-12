BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools tweeted out a thank you to one law enforcement agency, in particular, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

WCPS thanked deputies who donated $1,700 to the Family Resource Centers, they say the funds will be used to help those in need.

