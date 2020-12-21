Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,988 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19, the vaccine in Kentucky.

On Monday, a number of Kentucky long-term care facilities began COVID-19 vaccinations among staff and residents.

Beshear said Kentucky is the only state where ICU and hospitalizations are down and thanked

Kentuckians who had to make sacrifices from the last set of restrictions.

Beshear reports new 1,988 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths related to the virus Monday. The positivity rate is at 8.64%.

Gov Beshear reports--

New cases: 1,988

Deaths: 15

Positivity rate: 8.94%

Hospitalized: 1,580

ICU: 411

Warren County contributed to 72 of those new cases reported.

A new vaccine dashboard on the state’s website shows distribution details, including the number of doses administered and allocation plan. According to the dashboard, 7,319 vaccines have been administered in Kentucky with 16,156 available as of Monday morning.

