‘A free opportunity to get the Christmas spirit’: Floyd County lights display sees more than 40,000 vehicles

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Archer Park is no stranger to visitors during the Christmas season. The park’s lights display lights up the area Thanksgiving night and those lights bring in visitors until New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve been very fortunate. One night, we had over 4,000 cars. We directed traffic for about 4.5 hours,” said Mayor Les Stapleton. “People are just really interested in seeing these lights.”

Those numbers have only increased as people search for COVID-safe Christmas activities. Since the lights display has always been a drive-thru attraction with a handful of carnival-style opportunities, the interest in driving through the Prestonsburg park amplified this year.

“It’s safe, it’s easy to come ride through,” said Stapleton. “You’re in your own environment. And we’ve had van-loads come through and every one of them wearing masks inside the van. People are doing what they need to do to get here.”

Stapleton said visitors from several states have popped up this year, and he has seen many counties from across Kentucky represented, which he says is usually a big boost for the local economy.

“When they get here, they’re going to eat, they’re going to buy gas, they’re going to spend some money. and that’s what we want for the city and for our businesses, but what we want most of all is people to enjoy a free opportunity to get the Christmas spirit.”

He said that spirit is alive and well as people continue to visit the park.

“One family I talked to have been through every night except for one. They have a three-year-old who has to go every evening,” said Stapleton. “That’s great. I mean, that’s what we’re looking for: Christmas spirit.”

Stapleton said he encourages people to drop by in the next two weeks, adding that the lights display will stay in place until New Year’s Eve when the city celebrates the raising of the star to kick off 2021.

