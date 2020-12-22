Arrest made in Simpson County shooting

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update now to the story of gunfire breaking out Friday in Simpson County. One man has been arrested.

Authorities say Jacob Ryan Phillips of Franklin was arrested on six counts of wanton endangerment, one count of criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say at around 4:00 a.m. last Friday, Phillips fired shots at two homes in the Lake Springs and Witt Road area. No injuries were reported.

