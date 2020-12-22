Bowling Green restaurant to host fundraiser for BGPD officer fighting cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green restaurant is supporting a Bowling Green police officer’s fight against cancer.

On Tuesday, December 29 from open to close, Jet’s Pizza will donate 20% of all purchases of pizzas, subs, salads and desserts toward helping Bowling Green Police Officer Ed Pulley.

Officer Pulley is fighting neuroendocrine cancer and funds will go toward helping with medical and travel expenses.

Jet’s Pizza held a fundraiser last year on December 16 and tell us it was a big success.

Jet’s says pre-orders are helpful. You can order by phone or online for store or curbside pickup or delivery.

Jet’s Pizza is located at 1625 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green (in front of Lowe’s) and will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

