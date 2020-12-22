Advertisement

Butler County completes road made out of recycled tires

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2016, the Division of Waste Management started a program that allowed for Kentucky counties to apply for a grant, provided by the state, to repair a road using rubber modified asphalt (RMA). The RMA is made out of recycled waste tires. You can click here to read more about the program and see what other counties are involved.

A portion of Region Road in Butler County was upgraded with the RMA earlier this fall.

“Part of the grant process is that the county has to provide an equal match,” Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said. In this case, where Butler County was approved to cover one road with the RMA, they also re-paved another one mile of the same road with conventional asphalt for comparison.

“Over the next five years, we’ll be conducting a couple of studies and giving yearly reports on it,” Flener explained.

According to the judge-executive, the interest in getting involved with this project was spearheaded by David Whittinghill, who is Butler County’s District Four Magistrate. Whittinghill has been pulling for this grant for about four years, and the county finally got approved for it in June of 2020.

“It’s just a great benefit that we got this,” Whittinghill said. “The benefit is to keep tires from going to the landfills. To find some use for them.” The grant Butler County received was for $101,430.

Aside from the sustainability factor, RMA supposedly has other benefits that are being studied across the state.

“It’s supposed to reduce the potholes, the cracking and it also provides a little more safety,” Judge-Executive Flener said. “It’s supposed to have a quicker stopping ability, the rubberized asphalt.”

County officials were excited to hear that they were chosen for the grant earlier this year. They are responsible for maintaining nearly 500 miles of roadways, so any type of funding for repairs is a big help.

The county plans to continue upgrading Region Road by adding shoulders in the upcoming year. Judge-Executive Tim Flener wanted to personally think everyone with the Butler County Road Department and other county officials that made this project happen.

