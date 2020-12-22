Doctors answer vaccine questions surrounding children and the general public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID vaccines are all the talk around the water cooler these days. WAVE 3 News found out when your time will come and when your children could be vaccinated.

Now that two vaccines are at play helping to fight the deadly virus, you may have started doing research on your own.

“The sooner we get to the number of 70 percent people vaccinated, the sooner we are going to be able to thwart this pandemic once and for all, that’s the key,” said Dr. Joseph Flynn, of Norton Medical Group.

That is the goal, as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are now being raced across the country.

“I say to people these are both very safe and effective vaccines,” Flynn said. “And you should be comfortable either way.”

You might have been wondering how the general population will be vaccinated following healthcare workers, teachers and first responders.

“At that point, I’m guessing it will be through healthcare systems, through pharmacies and the health department,’ Flynn said.

Right now, those plans have not been solidified. It is something state and federal governments are working to coordinate.

While the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older. the Moderna vaccine has been approved for folks 18 and older.

“They’re both going to be looking at pediatrics more globally because that’s a very important group to vaccinate because they still are potentially spreaders of the virus,” Flynn said.

Doctors said the simple reason that children are not approved yet is because they were previously not included in recent studies.

That is now changing. Doctors said Pfizer is enrolling kids as young as age 12 in vaccine studies in the United States.

“They’ll be looking at it going forward to see if they are safe and effective in children as well and then can roll that out, hopefully, too,” said Mary Cambron, of Norton Medical Group.

Right now, there is no timeline on when those studies are slated to be completed.