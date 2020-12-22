Driver licensing office in Bowling Green relocates to larger space

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Governor Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office in Bowling Green has moved into larger, permanent space.

Beshear says the space will accommodate social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 protocol.

The expanded office is located at 360 East Eighth Ave., Suite 111. This is one of 12 permanent regional offices KYTC has established in a network that eventually be about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing.

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear. “Those essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Bowling Green are limited at this time to the following:

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident;

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing.

“The new Bowling Green office expands an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

The Bowling Green office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov.

If you have a license, permit or ID card that is lost or expired any time from March 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021 and you don’t require a driver test, and do not have a change of address, you can apply for a renewal or replace remotely. Simply go through the circuit court clerk in the county you reside in.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.