‘Helping the Hardworking’ honors community members with locally bought gifts

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Hard workers in Glasgow and Barren County are being honored by the community with locally purchased gifts through the ‘Helping the Hardworking’ fund.

In its second year in a row, the initiative was made possible through community donations.

“All of the recipients do work here in Barren County, and or live in Barren County at some capacity,” said Jamie Bewley Byrd, organizer of the event.

People being recognized for their hard work include veterans, restaurant workers, healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, farmers and others. The community fund is handing out gift cards from local businesses to people and groups who nominated them.

On Tuesday, several people were nominated and recognized including local handyman Chris Billingsley after having a difficult year and still being there for others.

“He works for businesses, he works for local individuals at their homes and everything. He had a really bad fall this year- he fell off of a roof, and was really critically injured-- had a really rough time,” said Byrd.

“He’s back with us now. And we’re so thankful for that. This was just a way to say thank you to him for everything he’s done for this community.”

WCLU Radio’s Brennan Crain was also honored Tuesday for updating the community every day during the pandemic.

“It’s great to obviously be honored, you know, that way and for the community to have that appreciation for me,” said Crain. “I’m fortunate to live in a community that is really invested in itself and obviously pays close attention to the things I’m doing every day.”

Twenty-two workers at Amedisys Home Health Care in Glasgow were also honored today with bundt cakes.

The fund has been able to award over 80 people including individuals and groups.

