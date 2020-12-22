Kentucky family of four found dead in home

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a couple and their two children have been found dead in their western Kentucky home.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that troopers responding to a call of a shooting Sunday morning found four bodies in the Mayfield home. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones told news outlets the deceased were Kyle Milliken, his wife, Ashley, and their two boys, ages 13 and 8. Police say there’s no danger to the public, but declined to release more details.

