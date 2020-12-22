Medical Center in Franklin receives the Moderna vaccine

Franklin, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center in Franklin received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The first doses of the vaccine were given to front-line workers with ER nurse Jennifer Link receiving the first shot.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert estimates that most Americans will have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he expects to start vaccinating the general population between the end of March and the beginning of April. He said the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.

The first doses started rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders and the elderly on the priority list. Fauci planned to receive his own shot of the vaccine created by Moderna on Tuesday.

