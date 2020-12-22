Nice for Tuesday, then BIG Changes!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday marked the first day of Winter, although it sure didn’t feel like it! Temperatures ran well above seasonal norms with tons of sun. Tuesday will be a bit cooler but still nice before changes arrive beginning Wednesday.

Tuesday brings wall-to-wall sunshine and readings topping out in the low 50s. Clouds start moving in Tuesday night ahead of our next system, which will arrive late Wednesday. This system - an arctic front - will bring showers and gusty winds to the area Wednesday afternoon, lasting into Wednesday night. On Christmas Eve (Thursday), colder air dives into the region. This may change leftover rain to a little light snow Thursday morning, but at this time, no significant accumulation is expected. Christmas Day looks COLD, with highs struggling just to make 30 degrees! We’ll catch a weekend warmup before our next shot for rain Sunday night.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 52, Low 38, winds W-5

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy & Warmer. Showers Late. High 57, Low 32, winds S-16

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Light Rain/Snow Showers Ending. Blustery, Colder. High 37, Low 18, winds NW-12

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (2013)

Record Low: -8 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-1.80″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.49″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.