Non-profit Phoenix Rising delivers duffel bags to kids in foster care

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the spirit of giving back, Phoenix Rising, a local non-profit that aims to help those impacted by human trafficking, and victims of exploitation decided to do something special for kids in the foster care system.

This year, some of the proceeds they received were used to gift duffel bags to kids in the foster care system.

On Tuesday, some of those bags were dropped off at Benchmark Family Services.

Mariah Yates, a Board Member of Phoenix Rising, spoke on why they decided to put together the duffel bags.

“We wanted to put together duffel bags because a lot of these children regardless of human trafficking or not, when in the foster care system, I think they will confirm when they come in, they may not have luggage or they may not have materials to gather their things. We wanted to put together duffel bags, so they have something that’s their own, as well as fill those duffel bags with comfort items, hygiene items, journals, coloring pencils, different activities.”

Yates says she is thankful to all the sponsors, the supporters, the donors, the volunteers and the board members.

