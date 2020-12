BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples have won their seventh state championship in program history with a 17-7 win over long time rival Owensboro. Hunter and Brian break down the Purples win and are joined by Bowling Green head coach Mark Spader.

The Duo also previews the Tops’ upcoming bowl game against Georgia State.

