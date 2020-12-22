Advertisement

U.S. Attorney’s Office adding staff to the Bowling Green Branch

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Bowling Green branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced a new position Monday.

United States Attorney Russell Coleman has appointed Michelle Buchanan as a Legal Assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office.

This is the first time such an administrative staff have ever been assigned to Bowling Green.

“We are serious about striving to better protect families in Bowling Green and the surrounding counties,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Folks in Southcentral Kentucky will be well-served by the addition of Ms. Buchanan to be the administrative infrastructure to our expanded federal prosecution efforts.”

Buchanan becomes the third full-time employee assigned to the recently staffed United States Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office.

She will be instrumental in the day-to-day functioning of the office as she assists two full-time federal prosecutors with their expanding docket of investigations and cases.

