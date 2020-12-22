Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for multiple stolen vehicles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to a Facebook post, on December 18, the Warren County Sheriff received a report that a 1989 Chevrolet S10 black, single cab pickup had been stolen. The car was recovered in Richardsville on December 19.
On Saturday, December 19, 2020, three vehicles were reported stolen from a farmer on Louisville road. All three are still missing. The night of the 19th, another work truck was also stolen in Barren County.
The first is a 2008 Saturn Vue XR, silver in color.
The second is a 2003 GMC Sierra K2500 Heavy Duty, silver in color.
The third is a 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty, dark green in color. This truck is dual-wheeled and has a welder on the bed of the truck.
The truck stolen in Barren County is a 2016 Ram service truck that was stolen overnight at Park City Stone.
WCSO believes there may be a group of suspects working together to accomplish the thefts. If you have any information about these missing vehicles, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.
