Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for multiple stolen vehicles

Warren County Sheriff searching for multiple stolen vehicles
Warren County Sheriff searching for multiple stolen vehicles(Warren County Sheriff)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to a Facebook post, on December 18, the Warren County Sheriff received a report that a 1989 Chevrolet S10 black, single cab pickup had been stolen. The car was recovered in Richardsville on December 19.

On Saturday, December 19, 2020, three vehicles were reported stolen from a farmer on Louisville road. All three are still missing. The night of the 19th, another work truck was also stolen in Barren County.

The first is a 2008 Saturn Vue XR, silver in color.

2008 Saturn Vue XR, silver in color.
2008 Saturn Vue XR, silver in color.(Warren County Sheriff)

The second is a 2003 GMC Sierra K2500 Heavy Duty, silver in color.

2003 GMC Sierra K2500 Heavy Duty
2003 GMC Sierra K2500 Heavy Duty(Warren County Sheriff)

The third is a 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty, dark green in color. This truck is dual-wheeled and has a welder on the bed of the truck.

2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty, dark green in color. This truck is dual wheeled and has a welder on...
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty, dark green in color. This truck is dual wheeled and has a welder on the bed of the truck.(Warren County Sheriff)

The truck stolen in Barren County is a 2016 Ram service truck that was stolen overnight at Park City Stone.

2016 Ram service truck was stolen overnight at Park City Stone
2016 Ram service truck was stolen overnight at Park City Stone(Warren County Sheriff)

WCSO believes there may be a group of suspects working together to accomplish the thefts. If you have any information about these missing vehicles, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years...
Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Haylin's Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship,.Season 9.
Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports two straight weeks of decreasing COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Purples defeat Owensboro for Class 5A State Championship
Purples defeat Owensboro for Class 5A State Championship
Governor Beshear receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning
Governor Beshear receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning
It's sunny and quiet today, but tomorrow will see showers and windy conditions!
Sunshine and warmth this afternoon before weather becomes active again!
COVID-19 vaccine
Fairview Community Health Center prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine