Beshear: 3,057 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 28 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on the vaccine and COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, asking Kentuckians to stay home for the holidays.

“I want to make sure I start by asking everybody to make that additional sacrifice and do their part to keep their Christmas celebrations small,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the rest of the country on fire, with hospitalizations escalating in almost every other state, in Kentucky we are seeing a stabilization that is protecting the lives of our people, and we want to make sure that we continue to plateau or even see a decrease in cases as we move forward with this vaccine.

“How we do Christmas and New Year’s celebrations is going to be so critical to protecting as many Kentuckians as possible until we can get this vaccine disseminated. In my family, this Christmas will just be Britainy and myself, the kids and the dog.”

Beshear reported 3,057 new cases of COVID-19 which is tracking slightly under what we saw last week. Twenty-eight additional deaths were reported as well. The positivity rate is at 8.48%.

Governor Andy Beshear received the COVID-19 vaccine along with his wife and other government leaders in the Commonwealth. He said Tuesday afternoon that he felt a bit of soreness in his arm, but overall felt good.

Besides the scarcity of N-95 masks, Beshear said personal protective equipment (PPE) among health care workers was sufficient, and another large shipment of expected soon.

Gov. Beshear reports two straight weeks of decreasing COVID-19 cases

