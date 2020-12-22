Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear to receive Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning Governor Beshear will be receiving the COvid-19 vaccine along with his wife and...
Tuesday morning Governor Beshear will be receiving the COvid-19 vaccine along with his wife and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.(WBKO)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Tuesday morning Governor Beshear will be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine along with his wife and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

You can watch it live here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years...
Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports two straight weeks of decreasing COVID-19 cases
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Gavel on sounding block
U.S. Attorney’s Office adding staff to the Bowling Green Branch
Sunny and warm today before big changes arrive for the holidays!
Warren County Sheriff's Office donates money to Warren County Public School Family Resources...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office donates to Warren County Public Schools Family Resource Center