WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear to receive Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Tuesday morning Governor Beshear will be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine along with his wife and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown, and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

You can watch it live here.

