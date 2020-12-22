Were you able to catch ‘The Great Conjunction?’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday evening, planets Saturn and Jupiter aligned to show a unique visual in the night sky, some call the “Christmas Star.”

“The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happens once every 20 years,” Chris Chandler explained. Chandler is the planetarium specialist at Hardin Planetarium.

Chandler went on to explain that the conjunction we saw Thursday evening is even rarer as the planets are aligned more closely.

“Sometimes that lineup is not very precise. If you want them a little bit better that is once every 60 years. That’s the kind of conjunction we have this evening, a little bit better than average,” Chandler said.

The planets were visible to the naked eye on Thursday, but just for less than two hours after the sun went down.

“This is for all of us to see. You don’t need a specialist, you don’t need a special point of view, this is for all of us.”

For more facts about the event from NASA, you can click here. The next time we will see ‘The Great Conjunction’ will be on November 2 2040.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.