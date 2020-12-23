A Windy, Warmer Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was terrific! Sunshine and mild temps dominated the day. But buckle up, as we go on a WILD ride heading toward Christmas Day!

South winds pick up Wednesday as a frontal system approaches. Clouds increase during the day, with showers arriving Wednesday night. Rain continues into the early morning hours of Thursday (Christmas Eve), before a possible switch to a period of light snow before the deepest moisture moves away. At this time, any snow accumulation looks light (a dusting for most). The bigger story: The COLD! Temps will crash into the low to mid 30s Thursday, with wind chills running in the teens and 20s during the day. Some light snow showers or flurries are possible Christmas Eve night as readings plummet into the mid teens. “Feels like” readings will run as low as the single digits by Christmas morning! Expect our coldest Christmas since 2004, with highs likely not getting out the 20s for most! At least abundant sunshine returns for Christmas Day.

The weekend finds a warming trend as arctic air retreats. Highs climb back into the 40s Saturday into Sunday. Our next system arrives Sunday night with showers possible. Rain may mix with a little light snow as the system moves away Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy & Warmer. Showers Late. High 53, Low 32, winds S-16, G-35

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Light Rain/Snow Showers Ending. Blustery, Colder. High 35, Low 16, winds NW-12

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly Sunny, Cold. High 29, Low 18, winds W-12

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 66 (2015)

Record Low: -14 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-1.92″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.