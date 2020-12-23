Advertisement

Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin appointed to Kentucky League of Cities Board of Directors

Bowling Green City Commissioner incumbent(Sue Parrigin)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky League of Cities Executive Board appointed Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin to the KLC Board of Directors. Parrigin’s term begins January 1, 2021, and runs through September.

Parrigin fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Mayor Wilkerson for his years of service to his city and the League:

“The staff and members of KLC wish Mayor Wilkerson the very best in his retirement from public office. He has contributed greatly to our organization in both its governance and the formation of legislative policy over the past eight years, and his absence will certainly create a void.”

“The nominating committee and the Executive Board felt strongly that Bowling Green should continue to be represented on the KLC Board of Directors and selected Mayor Pro Tem Sue Parrigin to do so because of her experience in office,” said KLC President and London Mayor Troy Rudder.

