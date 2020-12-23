Advertisement

Can employers legally require workers to get coronavirus vaccine?

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available in the U.S., it poses a set of legal questions for employers.

Can they require their employees to get it?

“Any employer may require this vaccine to be taken,” Louisville employment attorney Kurt Scharfenberger said. “It’ll be done more in a backhanded way of making it a job requirement.”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said most companies have the legal right to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine.

Employers are entitled, and required, to ensure a safe workplace in which an individual shall not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of individuals in the workplace.

Scharfenberger believes we’ll start to see this requirement with healthcare systems first, but not across the board.

Here’s the potential problem with requiring the vaccine too soon: No one knows its potential long-term side effects.

Usually, the FDA would have more time to test a vaccine for all potential side effects. But because of the rising global pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine would be approved through the FDA’s emergency-use authorization. Therefore, if the government or an employer requires the vaccine right now, it could hurt someone in the long run. If that happens, Scharfenberger said the employer could be held liable.

If an employer is going to require someone to take this vaccination, they’re probably going to have to coordinate with them to make sure that they have a health care provider approve the vaccination for that individual person,” Scharfenberger said.

Consult with your doctor before you take the vaccine. If for some reason you cannot take it because of an underlying health condition and your employer requires you to get it, Scharfenberger said it’s important to get it in writing. Take the documentation to your employer and ask for an accommodation.

