Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

