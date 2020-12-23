Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Haylin's Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship,.Season 9.
Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network
Kentucky Coronavirus
Warren Co. among top counties of COVID cases reported Tuesday
Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years...
Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19

Latest News

Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors
Student loan relief
Federal student loan forbearance not extended in COVID-19 stimulus bill