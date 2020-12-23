Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,953 new cases of COVID, 26 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 report in the state of Kentucky. In addition, he asked Kentuckians to take care of each other this holiday by not gathering in large groups.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 2,953
  • New deaths today: 26
  • Positivity rate: 8.35%
  • Total deaths: 2,466
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,644
  • Currently in ICU: 413
  • Currently on ventilator: 222

Counties that reported 100 or more cases Wednesday include Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Daviess. Jefferson County alone reported 415, Beshear said.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 95-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Adair County; an 82-year-old man from Allen County; a 90-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bath County; an 85-year-old man from Carter County; an 85-year-old man from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Clinton County; an 89-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 85 and 89, from Fayette County; a 69-year-old man from Greenup County; two men, ages 73 and 89, from Harlan County; an 85-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman and two men, ages 66 and 90, from Jefferson County; a 69-year-old man from Letcher County; two women, ages 69 and 79, from Lincoln County; an 83-year-old man from Madison County; a 90-year-old woman from Mason County; and two women ages, 62 and 63, and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.

More state leaders in government received the COVID-19 vaccine, Beshear announced. Those people include Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Other state leaders who received the vaccine Wednesday day included Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

MORE: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state officials receive the COVID-19 vaccine

