Hilltoppers win big at home without Bassey

Tenn. Tech Golden Eagles at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 22nd, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Tenn. Tech Golden Eagles at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 22nd, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers close out 2020 non-conference play with a 88-68 victory over Tennessee Tech in front of their home fans at E. A. Diddle Arena. The Tops had to do this one without star Charles Bassey, who was a last minute scratch due to an minor injury he suffered in their win against Alabama.

Luke Frampton replaced Bassey in the starting lineup and had his best game of the season. Frampton led the team with 22 points in just 23 minutes and finished 6-9 from behind the arc.

Josh Anderson had another nice game tonight finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assist.

The Hilltoppers finish with a 7-2 non-conference record and are currently riding a five game win streak. They are back on the court January 1 on the road against Charlotte.

