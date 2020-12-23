Hilltoppers win big at home without Bassey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers close out 2020 non-conference play with a 88-68 victory over Tennessee Tech in front of their home fans at E. A. Diddle Arena. The Tops had to do this one without star Charles Bassey, who was a last minute scratch due to an minor injury he suffered in their win against Alabama.

Luke Frampton replaced Bassey in the starting lineup and had his best game of the season. Frampton led the team with 22 points in just 23 minutes and finished 6-9 from behind the arc.

Josh Anderson had another nice game tonight finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assist.

The Hilltoppers finish with a 7-2 non-conference record and are currently riding a five game win streak. They are back on the court January 1 on the road against Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.