Irenka releases holiday song that offers hope for 2021

She tells us she was inspired to write “End of the Year” to offer a cheerful and hopeful message for the future. “People really need to hear some uplifting music right now.”

Half European, half American, Irenka grew up in Belgium and moved to Nashville in 2011.

With a wide variety of songs, a unique mix of world-inspired alternative pop, jazz, rock, dance and classical influences, topped off with honest emotionally-charged lyrics in French and English, Irenka says “music is the plant that makes life more breathable.” She says she has set out to change the world one song at a time.

Irenka is offering the song as a free download for those who text 615-307-0357 with their name, email, and zip code.

