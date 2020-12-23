Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County

Munfordville, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, December 22 the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green was requested to respond to South Dixie Highway (US 31- W) near the intersection of L and N Turnpike (KY 335) in reference to a fatal collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Hart County Constable attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo traveling at a high rate of speed on US 31-W northbound.

The Monte Carlo failed to stop and maintained a high speed causing the constable to lose visual of the vehicle near Rowletts Road.

The vehicle then continued north on US 31-W where the driver lost control of the vehicle near Ky 335.

Michael E. Johnson (34) of West Point, Ky, was ejected after the vehicle struck an earth embankment and overturned.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner. Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. KSP was assisted on scene by Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, Hart County Coroner’s Office, Munfordville Fire Department, Horse Cave Police Department, and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.

