KSP Continues Shop with a Trooper tradition

The Kentucky State Police Professional Association conducted its 24th annual “Shop with a Trooper” event.(Kentucky State Police Post 2)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association held its 24th annual “Shop with a Trooper” event which provides children with items of need during the Christmas season.

Although the event looked a little different this year, they were able to provide 19 families with pizza, a Christmas dinner and gifts to 44 children. The children were also given small dental care kits with supplies.

This year the families were asked for their children’s clothing sizes and interests so troopers and other KSP employees could shop for their presents. Santa Claus was also there handing children stockings filled with goodies.

The Bowling Green KSP Post held a similar event earlier this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

