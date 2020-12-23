Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state officials receive the COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - More state leaders received the vaccination against COVID-19 on Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Other state leaders who received the vaccine on Wednesday included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The vaccinations follow the first vaccinations in Kentucky on Dec. 14, when the first round of hospitals began receiving and administering 38,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line health care workers. On Monday, long-term care facility residents and staff began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through Walgreens and CVS. This week, about 80 regional hospitals and more than 90 local health departments are receiving over 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to vaccinate more health care workers.

“These vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they will save the lives of thousands of Kentuckians and help us end this long nightmare,” said Gov. Beshear. “By the end of this month, we are expecting more than 200,000 doses of vaccines that will slow the spread of COVID and protect our health care heroes, our veterans and residents and workers at long-term care facilities.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., House Speaker David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers, Dr. Stack and J. Michael Brown, also received the initial dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to more than 8,800 Kentuckians, mostly health care workers. With both vaccines, a second dose is required about three weeks later.

