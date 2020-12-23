Advertisement

Morgantown health care workers document COVID vaccine side effects on social media

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local doctor’s office is documenting their experience following the COVID-19 vaccine online.

Staff at Dr. Ghayth Hammad’s office, a family medicine practice, was vaccinated over the past several weeks. Since then, some of them have been posting 24 and 48-hour updates on Facebook to inform the public how they are feeling.

24 hrs post Covid Vaccine

Posted by Dr. Hammad's Office on Saturday, December 19, 2020

They promised to let the public know if they had any abnormal side effects.

“I’ve not had any fever. I don’t think any of the other girls have either. Our arms are a little sore. Just like if you were to take the flu vaccine or maybe pneumonia vaccine or tetanus vaccine, everything is all good,” said Pam Phelps, Nurse Practioner at the office.

After 48 hours, Phelps went live on Facebook again and said, “No fever, no rash. No third eye growing from the vaccine.”

48 hrs post Covid vaccine

Posted by Dr. Hammad's Office on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Others we have heard from have only experienced soreness of the arm as well following the vaccine. The goal is to instill trust in the vaccine with the public.

In Kentucky, nearly 9,000 people have been vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Haylin's Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship,.Season 9.
Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network
Kentucky Coronavirus
Warren Co. among top counties of COVID cases reported Tuesday
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

Vaccine requirements for work
Workplaces can require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,953 new cases of COVID, 26 deaths
Morgantown health care workers document COVID vaccine side effects on social media
Morgantown health care workers document COVID vaccine side effects on social media
Sue Parrigin appointed to KY league of cities board of directors
Sue Parrigin appointed to KY league of cities board of directors
Hart County Fatal crash
Hart County Fatal crash