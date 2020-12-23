Morgantown health care workers document COVID vaccine side effects on social media

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local doctor’s office is documenting their experience following the COVID-19 vaccine online.

Staff at Dr. Ghayth Hammad’s office, a family medicine practice, was vaccinated over the past several weeks. Since then, some of them have been posting 24 and 48-hour updates on Facebook to inform the public how they are feeling.

24 hrs post Covid Vaccine Posted by Dr. Hammad's Office on Saturday, December 19, 2020

They promised to let the public know if they had any abnormal side effects.

“I’ve not had any fever. I don’t think any of the other girls have either. Our arms are a little sore. Just like if you were to take the flu vaccine or maybe pneumonia vaccine or tetanus vaccine, everything is all good,” said Pam Phelps, Nurse Practioner at the office.

After 48 hours, Phelps went live on Facebook again and said, “No fever, no rash. No third eye growing from the vaccine.”

48 hrs post Covid vaccine Posted by Dr. Hammad's Office on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Others we have heard from have only experienced soreness of the arm as well following the vaccine. The goal is to instill trust in the vaccine with the public.

In Kentucky, nearly 9,000 people have been vaccinated as of Wednesday.

