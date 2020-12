Semi-truck fire extinguished after multiple agencies respond

WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fire just before midnight.

The cab of a semi-truck was fully involved.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and a fuel leak was discovered.

BRFD contained the fuel before it could spread.

Assisting agencies were Kentucky State Police, Warren County Emergency Management, and Walkers Towing.

