Spence Bridge reopens

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An Ohio River bridge damaged by fire, has reopened to traffic between Kentucky and Ohio.

Traffic began moving on the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday afternoon, after a fiery truck crash closed it on Nov. 11. A six week repair project repaired and restored the bridge between Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Kentucky used $12 million in federal emergency funds for the work.

