Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Plano Fire Department... there was a structure fire at a house on Three Springs Road just across from the Aviation-Heritage Park.

Agencies on the scene are still fighting it.

Three other agencies in addition to the Plano Fire Department are on the scene.

The road to shut down from inbound traffic.

According to the Plano Fire Department, the home was vacant.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.