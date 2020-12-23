Advertisement

Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road

Flames and embers, drawing, partial graphic.
Flames and embers, drawing, partial graphic.(Associated Press)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Plano Fire Department... there was a structure fire at a house on Three Springs Road just across from the Aviation-Heritage Park.

Agencies on the scene are still fighting it.

Three other agencies in addition to the Plano Fire Department are on the scene.

The road to shut down from inbound traffic.

According to the Plano Fire Department, the home was vacant.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Haylin's Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship,.Season 9.
Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network
Kentucky Coronavirus
Warren Co. among top counties of COVID cases reported Tuesday
Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years...
Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19

Latest News

gavel
Can employers legally require workers to get coronavirus vaccine?
For the 2020 season, the Salvation Army has made a list of changes to make sure both those...
Salvation Army receives unique gift from anonymous donor
Barren River Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fully involved.
Semi-truck fire extinguished after multiple agencies respond
Local business and sheriff team up to give out $100 bills in Edmonson County