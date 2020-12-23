Advertisement

T.J. Regional Health facilities administer first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson Community Hospital administered the first doses of the Moderna vaccine today.

Recipients to receive the vaccine included doctors, nurses, and several front line members from multiple patient care areas.

Everyone at T.J. Regional Health had the option whether or not to take the vaccine, as priority is given to the residents and staff in the long term care area of the hospital, with other members of the hospital who have face to face contact with patients and visitors next in line to receive the vaccine.

“This marks a definite turning point and a renewed sense of hope in the fight against the global pandemic,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “We are confident that the vaccine will provide a path toward a return to some sense of normalcy.”

Moderna is the second vaccine to be given Emergency Use by the FDA after the Pfizer vaccine was given Emergency Use on December 11th.

